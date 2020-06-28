Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Shawn Newell, Director of Public Safety in Fort Fairfield, said he was notified June 26 public safety officials had tested negative for the coronavirus after a second round of testing.

Staff members have been released from quarantine after discussions with the EMS Medical Director and Maine CDC, said Newell.

Several public safety personnel had potentially been exposed at a training exercise in Fort Fairfield.

Also in Aroostook County, one additional person tested positive in Houlton after 301 tests done, according to The County.

A firefighter and four EMS workers were confirmed to have the virus after transporting a patient who did not show symptoms but tested positive, June 14.

In total 10 people were affected from the recent outbreak in the Houlton area.

Additionally, an outbreak at a Falmouth nursing home, Sedgewoods Commons, has 36 confirmed cases. There are 23 residents and 13 staff who tested positive.

The Maine CDC said there were 37 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday. There were no deaths related to COVID-19.

Maine has 3,191 cases with 2,577 recovered. A total of 104 people have died from the virus.

Confirmed cases in the state are listed by zip codes (see below).

