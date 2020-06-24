Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Aroostook County has 22 cases. Houlton Regional Hospital has set up free testing for an outbreak related to Houlton Ambulance Service and others.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday 23 new cases of the coronavirus. There was one death related to COVID-19.

Maine has a total of 3,017 cases with 2,4 recovered. The number of people who have died from the virus is 103.

In central Maine, Androscoggin County has 456 cases as 384 people have recovered. Four people have died from COVID-19.

In southern Maine on the border with New Hampshire, York County has 479 cases. The total number of people recovered is 1,265. Eleven have died from the virus.

Cases in Maine are listed by zip codes (see below).

