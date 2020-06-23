Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday 23 new cases of the coronavirus. There were no deaths in the past 24 hours related to COVID-19.

Maine has a total of 2.994 cases with 2,443 recovered. The number of people who have died from the virus is 102.

Aroostook County has 21 cases with 9 recovered. There has been 1 death.

Just south of the County, Penobscot County has 104 cases as 97 people have recovered. Two have died from COVID-19.

In southern Maine, Cumberland County has seen the most cases in the state with 1,554 cases. The total number of people recovered is 1,246. Fifty-eight have died from the virus.

Cases in Maine are listed by zip codes (see below).

Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).