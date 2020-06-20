Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported Saturday 25 new cases of the coronavirus. There were no deaths related to COVID-19.

Maine has 2,938 confirmed cases with 456 active cases. A total of 102 people have died from the virus.

Aroostook County has 11 confirmed cases; Hancock County has 14 cases; Washington & Piscataquis Counties each have two cases.

Cumberland County has 1,534 COVID-19 cases with 1,209 recovered. There have been 58 deaths.

York County reports 458 cases with 390 recovered. Eleven people have died from the virus.

Confirmed cases in state are listed by zip codes (see below).