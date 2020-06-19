Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported Friday 35 new cases of the coronavirus. There were no deaths related to COVID-19.

Maine has 2,793 cases with 2,172 recovered. A total of 102 people have died from the virus.

Aroostook County has 11 confirmed cases; Hancock County has 13 cases; Washington County has two cases while Piscataquis has one.

Cumberland County has 1,516 COVID-19 cases with 1,180 recovered. There have been 58 deaths.

York County reports 457 cases with 384 recovered. Eleven people have died from the virus.

Confirmed cases in the state are listed by zip codes (see below).

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Total Cases Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 2,913 2,586 327 2,323 328 102

