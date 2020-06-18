Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said 42 cases of the coronavirus were reported Thursday. There were no deaths related to COVID-19.

Maine has 2.878 cases with 2,300 recovered. One hundred-two people have died from the virus.

Aroostook County has 11 confirmed cases with 9 recovered. There has been 1 death.

Just south of the County, Penobscot County confirmed 101 cases as 97 people have recovered. Two have died from COVID-19.

In southern Maine, Cumberland County has seen the most cases in the state with 1,493 cases. The total number of people recovered is 1,169. Fifty-eight have died from the virus.

Maine’s confirmed cases are listed by zip codes (see below).

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Total Cases Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 2,878 2,555 323 2,300 323 102

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 441 324 34 4 Aroostook 11 9 4 1 Cumberland 1,493 1,169 158 58 Franklin 37 34 2 1 Hancock 13 10 1 1 Kennebec 138 116 25 9 Knox 23 20 2 1 Lincoln 21 18 2 Oxford 33 28 1 Penobscot 101 97 18 2 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 30 28 5 Somerset 26 21 Waldo 55 41 5 14 Washington 2 1 York 451 383 66 11 Unknown 2

All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine Result Antibody Molecular Testing Total Positive 294 3,466 3,760 Negative 5,843 71,182 77,025 Indeterminate 8 115 123 Total 6,145 74,763 80,908

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 27 In Critical Care 10 On a Ventilator 4 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 146 Total Critical Care Beds 389 Available Ventilators 253 Total Ventilators 319 Alternative Ventilators 441