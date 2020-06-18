Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine CDC said 42 cases of the coronavirus were reported Thursday. There were no deaths related to COVID-19.
Maine has 2.878 cases with 2,300 recovered. One hundred-two people have died from the virus.
Aroostook County has 11 confirmed cases with 9 recovered. There has been 1 death.
Just south of the County, Penobscot County confirmed 101 cases as 97 people have recovered. Two have died from COVID-19.
In southern Maine, Cumberland County has seen the most cases in the state with 1,493 cases. The total number of people recovered is 1,169. Fifty-eight have died from the virus.
Maine’s confirmed cases are listed by zip codes (see below).
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data
|Total Cases
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|2,878
|2,555
|323
|2,300
|323
|102
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|441
|324
|34
|4
|Aroostook
|11
|9
|4
|1
|Cumberland
|1,493
|1,169
|158
|58
|Franklin
|37
|34
|2
|1
|Hancock
|13
|10
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|138
|116
|25
|9
|Knox
|23
|20
|2
|1
|Lincoln
|21
|18
|2
|Oxford
|33
|28
|1
|Penobscot
|101
|97
|18
|2
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|30
|28
|5
|Somerset
|26
|21
|Waldo
|55
|41
|5
|14
|Washington
|2
|1
|York
|451
|383
|66
|11
|Unknown
|2
|All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
|Result
|Antibody
|Molecular Testing
|Total
|Positive
|294
|3,466
|3,760
|Negative
|5,843
|71,182
|77,025
|Indeterminate
|8
|115
|123
|Total
|6,145
|74,763
|80,908
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|27
|In Critical Care
|10
|On a Ventilator
|4
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|146
|Total Critical Care Beds
|389
|Available Ventilators
|253
|Total Ventilators
|319
|Alternative Ventilators
|441
