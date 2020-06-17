Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

John Moore/Getty Images

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 17 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday. There was 1 death in the state related to COVID-19.

Maine has 2.836 cases with 2,509 recovered. One hundred-two people have died from the virus.

The state has 27 people in the hospital with 10 in critical care. Five are on a ventilator.

In central Maine, Androscoggin County has 434 cases with 320 recovered. Four people have died.

Kennebec County has 138 confirmed cases and 9 deaths while Penobscot has 101 COVID-19 cases and 97 recovered.

Maine’s confirmed cases are listed by zip codes (see below).

Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data
Total CasesConfirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
2,8362,5093272,275323102

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin434320344
Aroostook10941
Cumberland1,4611,15415858
Franklin373421
Hancock131011
Kennebec138115259
Knox232021
Lincoln21182
Oxford34281
Penobscot10197182
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc30285
Somerset2621
Waldo5540514
Washington11
York4503796611
Unknown1
All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
ResultAntibodyMolecular TestingTotal
Positive2943,4663,760
Negative5,84371,18277,025
Indeterminate8115123
Total6,14574,76380,908
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized27
    In Critical Care10
        On a Ventilator5
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds138
Total Critical Care Beds386
Available Ventilators254
Total Ventilators319
Alternative Ventilators441
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: COVID-19 Update, Maine CDC
Categories: Articles, Coronavirus 2020, Local News Today, Maine News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top