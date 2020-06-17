Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 17 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday. There was 1 death in the state related to COVID-19.
Maine has 2.836 cases with 2,509 recovered. One hundred-two people have died from the virus.
The state has 27 people in the hospital with 10 in critical care. Five are on a ventilator.
In central Maine, Androscoggin County has 434 cases with 320 recovered. Four people have died.
Kennebec County has 138 confirmed cases and 9 deaths while Penobscot has 101 COVID-19 cases and 97 recovered.
Maine’s confirmed cases are listed by zip codes (see below).
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data
|Total Cases
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|2,836
|2,509
|327
|2,275
|323
|102
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|434
|320
|34
|4
|Aroostook
|10
|9
|4
|1
|Cumberland
|1,461
|1,154
|158
|58
|Franklin
|37
|34
|2
|1
|Hancock
|13
|10
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|138
|115
|25
|9
|Knox
|23
|20
|2
|1
|Lincoln
|21
|18
|2
|Oxford
|34
|28
|1
|Penobscot
|101
|97
|18
|2
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|30
|28
|5
|Somerset
|26
|21
|Waldo
|55
|40
|5
|14
|Washington
|1
|1
|York
|450
|379
|66
|11
|Unknown
|1
|All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
|Result
|Antibody
|Molecular Testing
|Total
|Positive
|294
|3,466
|3,760
|Negative
|5,843
|71,182
|77,025
|Indeterminate
|8
|115
|123
|Total
|6,145
|74,763
|80,908
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|27
|In Critical Care
|10
|On a Ventilator
|5
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|138
|Total Critical Care Beds
|386
|Available Ventilators
|254
|Total Ventilators
|319
|Alternative Ventilators
|441
