Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine CDC reported Sunday 36 new cases of the coronavirus. There were no deaths related to COVID-19.
Maine has 2,793 cases with 2,172 recovered. A total of 100 people have died from the virus.
Aroostook County has 10 confirmed cases; Hancock County has 13 cases; Piscataquis & Washington County has one case each.
Cumberland County has 1,434 COVID-19 cases with 1,090 recovered. There have been 57 deaths.
York County reports 446 cases with 360 recovered. Eleven people have died from the virus.
Confirmed cases in state are listed by zip codes (see below). Information by county, hospitalizations & test numbers are also listed below.
Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data
|Total Cases
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|2,793
|2,486
|307
|2,173
|314
|100
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|425
|303
|34
|3
|Aroostook
|10
|9
|4
|1
|Cumberland
|1,434
|1,090
|152
|57
|Franklin
|37
|34
|2
|1
|Hancock
|13
|10
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|136
|114
|25
|9
|Knox
|22
|19
|2
|1
|Lincoln
|21
|18
|2
|Oxford
|33
|28
|1
|Penobscot
|102
|97
|18
|2
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|30
|28
|5
|Somerset
|25
|22
|Waldo
|55
|39
|5
|14
|Washington
|1
|1
|York
|446
|360
|63
|11
|Unknown
|2
|All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
|Result
|Antibody
|Molecular Testing
|Total
|Positive
|281
|3,413
|3,694
|Negative
|5,438
|67,065
|72,503
|Indeterminate
|8
|111
|119
|Total
|5,727
|70,589
|76,316
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|29
|In Critical Care
|10
|On a Ventilator
|5
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|176
|Total Critical Care Beds
|402
|Available Ventilators
|260
|Total Ventilators
|318
|Alternative Ventilators
|441
