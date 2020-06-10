Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
There are 31 new cases of the coronavirus reported by the Maine CDC Wednesday. There are no deaths related to COVID-19 in the state.
A total of 100 people has died from the virus in Maine. The state has 2.637 cases with 2,023 recovered.
Aroostook County has 8 people recovered with 10 confirmed cases. There is one death due to the coronavirus.
Neighboring Penobscot County has 2 deaths with 101 cases. Ninety-five people have recovered.
Cumberland County has 1,004 recovered with 57 deaths. There are 1,339 cases.
- Governor Mills Announces Alternative to 14-Day Quarantine for Visitors
- Mills Administration Announces Vast Expansion of COVID-19 Testing
Confirmed cases in state are listed by zip codes (see below).
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: June 10, 2020 at 12:00 PM
|Total Cases
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|2,637
|2,350
|287
|2,023
|303
|100
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|390
|265
|31
|3
|Aroostook
|10
|8
|4
|1
|Cumberland
|1,339
|1,004
|147
|57
|Franklin
|36
|33
|2
|1
|Hancock
|12
|10
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|132
|113
|24
|9
|Knox
|21
|18
|2
|1
|Lincoln
|20
|17
|2
|Oxford
|31
|27
|1
|Penobscot
|101
|95
|18
|2
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|30
|28
|5
|Somerset
|25
|22
|Waldo
|54
|38
|4
|14
|Washington
|1
|1
|York
|432
|343
|62
|11
|Unknown
|2
|All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
|Result
|Antibody
|Molecular Testing
|Total
|Positive
|257
|3,204
|3,461
|Negative
|4,980
|61,303
|66,283
|Indeterminate
|8
|108
|116
|Total
|5,245
|64,615
|69,860
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|27
|In Critical Care
|10
|On a Ventilator
|5
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|148
|Total Critical Care Beds
|394
|Available Ventilators
|257
|Total Ventilators
|318
|Alternative Ventilators
|441
