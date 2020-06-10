Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

There are 31 new cases of the coronavirus reported by the Maine CDC Wednesday. There are no deaths related to COVID-19 in the state.

A total of 100 people has died from the virus in Maine. The state has 2.637 cases with 2,023 recovered.

Aroostook County has 8 people recovered with 10 confirmed cases. There is one death due to the coronavirus.

Neighboring Penobscot County has 2 deaths with 101 cases. Ninety-five people have recovered.

Cumberland County has 1,004 recovered with 57 deaths. There are 1,339 cases.

Read the latest updates on the coronavirus in Maine:

Confirmed cases in state are listed by zip codes (see below).

Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: June 10, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Total CasesConfirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
2,6372,3502872,023303100

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin390265313
Aroostook10841
Cumberland1,3391,00414757
Franklin363321
Hancock121011
Kennebec132113249
Knox211821
Lincoln20172
Oxford31271
Penobscot10195182
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc30285
Somerset2522
Waldo5438414
Washington11
York4323436211
Unknown2
All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
ResultAntibodyMolecular TestingTotal
Positive2573,2043,461
Negative4,98061,30366,283
Indeterminate8108116
Total5,24564,61569,860
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized27
    In Critical Care10
        On a Ventilator5
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds148
Total Critical Care Beds394
Available Ventilators257
Total Ventilators318
Alternative Ventilators441
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: COVID-19 Update, Maine CDC
Categories: Articles, Coronavirus 2020, Local News Today, Maine News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top