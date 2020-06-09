Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

The Maine CDC reported Tuesday 18 new cases of the coronavirus. One person died in the state.

There have been 100 deaths in Maine. The number of cases in Maine is 2.606. The total recovered is 1,992.

The Maine CDC has listed the confirmed cases in state by zip codes (see below).

There are 255 positive antibody tests in the state. Twenty-nine people are in the hospital due to the virus. Twelve are 10 in critical care with seven on ventilators.

Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: June 9, 2020 at 12:30 PM
Total CasesConfirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
2,6062,3222841,992302100

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin381258313
Aroostook10741
Cumberland1,32498414657
Franklin363321
Hancock121011
Kennebec131113249
Knox211821
Lincoln20172
Oxford31261
Penobscot10195182
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc30285
Somerset2422
Waldo5338414
Washington11
York4283416211
Unknown2
All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
ResultAntibodyMolecular TestingTotal
Positive2553,1563,411
Negative4,80359,81464,617
Indeterminate8105113
Total5,06663,07568,141
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized29
    In Critical Care10
        On a Ventilator7
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds177
Total Critical Care Beds402
Available Ventilators255
Total Ventilators316
Alternative Ventilators441
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: COVID-19 Update, Maine CDC
Categories: Articles, Coronavirus 2020, Local News Today, Maine News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top