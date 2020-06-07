Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Google Maps

The Maine CDC said there are 46 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday. There was one death related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Maine has a total of 2.570 cases. The number of people recovered is 1,864. Ninety-nine people have died from the virus.

The confirmed cases in Maine are listed by zip codes (see below).

Four people are hospitalized in Aroostook County with 10 confirmed cases. Seven have recovered. There has been one death.

Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: June 7, 2020 at 11:30 AM
Total CasesConfirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
2,5702,2952751,86429899

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin367237313
Aroostook10741
Cumberland1,30790614356
Franklin363221
Hancock121011
Kennebec130110239
Knox211821
Lincoln20172
Oxford31231
Penobscot10194182
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc30285
Somerset2221
Waldo5236414
Washington11
York4273236211
Unknown2
All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
ResultAntibodyMolecular TestingTotal
Positive2473,0493,296
Negative4,55556,39960,954
Indeterminate8104112
Total4,81059,55264,362
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized34
    In Critical Care15
        On a Ventilator7
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds202
Total Critical Care Beds407
Available Ventilators245
Total Ventilators316
Alternative Ventilators441
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: COVID-19 Update, Maine CDC
Categories: Articles, Coronavirus 2020, Local News Today, Maine News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top