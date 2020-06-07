Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said there are 46 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday. There was one death related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Maine has a total of 2.570 cases. The number of people recovered is 1,864. Ninety-nine people have died from the virus.

The confirmed cases in Maine are listed by zip codes (see below).

Four people are hospitalized in Aroostook County with 10 confirmed cases. Seven have recovered. There has been one death.

Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: June 7, 2020 at 11:30 AM Total Cases Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 2,570 2,295 275 1,864 298 99

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 367 237 31 3 Aroostook 10 7 4 1 Cumberland 1,307 906 143 56 Franklin 36 32 2 1 Hancock 12 10 1 1 Kennebec 130 110 23 9 Knox 21 18 2 1 Lincoln 20 17 2 Oxford 31 23 1 Penobscot 101 94 18 2 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 30 28 5 Somerset 22 21 Waldo 52 36 4 14 Washington 1 1 York 427 323 62 11 Unknown 2

All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine Result Antibody Molecular Testing Total Positive 247 3,049 3,296 Negative 4,555 56,399 60,954 Indeterminate 8 104 112 Total 4,810 59,552 64,362

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 34 In Critical Care 15 On a Ventilator 7 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 202 Total Critical Care Beds 407 Available Ventilators 245 Total Ventilators 316 Alternative Ventilators 441