Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention reported Sunday 43 new cases of coronavirus in the state. There were no deaths related to the virus.
The state has 2,325 confirmed cases. The number of people who have recovered is 1,552. There have been 89 deaths.
Aroostook County has 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has been one death. Seven people have recovered with four in the hospital.
Cumberland County has 1,175 coronavirus cases while 735 have recovered. Fifty people have died.
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 31, 2020 at 12:15 PM
|Total Cases
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|2,325
|2,067
|258
|1,552
|283
|89
|All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
|Result
|Antibody
|Molecular Testing
|Total
|Positive
|218
|2,710
|2,928
|Negative
|3,757
|47,284
|51,041
|Indeterminate
|8
|84
|92
|Total
|3,983
|50,078
|54,061
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|49
|In Critical Care
|18
|On a Ventilator
|10
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|152
|Total Critical Care Beds
|395
|Available Ventilators
|233
|Total Ventilators
|319
|Alternative Ventilators
|441
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|298
|166
|27
|2
|Aroostook
|10
|7
|4
|1
|Cumberland
|1,175
|735
|138
|50
|Franklin
|36
|31
|2
|1
|Hancock
|11
|10
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|128
|105
|23
|9
|Knox
|20
|18
|2
|Lincoln
|20
|14
|2
|Oxford
|34
|17
|1
|Penobscot
|100
|91
|17
|1
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|30
|25
|5
|Somerset
|22
|17
|Waldo
|51
|36
|4
|14
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|385
|277
|57
|10
|Unknown
|2
|0
