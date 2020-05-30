Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine CDC reported Saturday 56 new cases of coronavirus in the state and four deaths.
Aroostook County confirmed 10 cases of COVID-19 with one death. Seven people have recovered with four in the hospital.
The state has 2,282 confirmed cases. The number of people who have recovered is 1,505. There have been 89 deaths.
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 30, 2020 at 12:30 PM
|Total Cases
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|2,282
|2,025
|257
|1,505
|272
|89
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|287
|153
|26
|2
|Aroostook
|10
|7
|4
|1
|Cumberland
|1,146
|707
|128
|50
|Franklin
|36
|30
|2
|1
|Hancock
|11
|10
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|128
|104
|23
|9
|Knox
|20
|18
|2
|Lincoln
|20
|14
|2
|Oxford
|33
|17
|1
|Penobscot
|100
|91
|17
|1
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|30
|23
|5
|Somerset
|22
|17
|Waldo
|51
|36
|4
|14
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|381
|275
|57
|10
|Unknown
|4
|0
|All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
|Result
|Antibody
|Molecular Testing
|Total
|Positive
|218
|2,710
|2,928
|Negative
|3,757
|47,284
|51,041
|Indeterminate
|8
|84
|92
|Total
|3,983
|50,078
|54,061
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|46
|In Critical Care
|18
|On a Ventilator
|11
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|139
|Total Critical Care Beds
|394
|Available Ventilators
|238
|Total Ventilators
|319
|Alternative Ventilators
|441
