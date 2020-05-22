Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Aroostook County reported its first death Friday related to the coronavirus. There are eight confirmed cases of COVID-19. Six people have recovered with two hospitalizations.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 71 new cases of coronavirus in the state Thursday. There were 2 deaths in the past 24 hours.

There are 1,948 confirmed cases in the state. The number of people who have recovered is 1,192. The state has 75 deaths.

Cumberland County has the most cases with 968. Kennebec County has 124 people with the coronavirus. Androscoggin has 209 confirmed cases.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 22, 2020 at 12:30 PM
Total CasesConfirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
1,9481,7491991,19224075
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized45
    In Critical Care21
        On a Ventilator12
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds164
Total Critical Care Beds392
Available Ventilators248
Total Ventilators318
Alternative Ventilators439
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin20984232
Aroostook8621
Cumberland96854510838
Franklin362621
Hancock11911
Kennebec12493219
Knox20172
Lincoln18121
Oxford19161
Penobscot9883171
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc28185
Somerset2116
Waldo5135314
Washington22
York331229548
Unknown3
Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20804.1%
20s23512.1%
30s26013.4%
40s30115.5%
50s35918.4%
60s28214.5%
70s20710.6%
80+22411.5%
ResultAntibodyPCRTotal
Positive1772,2012,378
Negative2,70435,45038,154
Indeterminate37477
Total2,88437,72540,609
