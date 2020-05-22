Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
Aroostook County reported its first death Friday related to the coronavirus. There are eight confirmed cases of COVID-19. Six people have recovered with two hospitalizations.
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 71 new cases of coronavirus in the state Thursday. There were 2 deaths in the past 24 hours.
There are 1,948 confirmed cases in the state. The number of people who have recovered is 1,192. The state has 75 deaths.
Cumberland County has the most cases with 968. Kennebec County has 124 people with the coronavirus. Androscoggin has 209 confirmed cases.
Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 22, 2020 at 12:30 PM
|Total Cases
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|1,948
|1,749
|199
|1,192
|240
|75
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|45
|In Critical Care
|21
|On a Ventilator
|12
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|164
|Total Critical Care Beds
|392
|Available Ventilators
|248
|Total Ventilators
|318
|Alternative Ventilators
|439
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|209
|84
|23
|2
|Aroostook
|8
|6
|2
|1
|Cumberland
|968
|545
|108
|38
|Franklin
|36
|26
|2
|1
|Hancock
|11
|9
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|124
|93
|21
|9
|Knox
|20
|17
|2
|Lincoln
|18
|12
|1
|Oxford
|19
|16
|1
|Penobscot
|98
|83
|17
|1
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|28
|18
|5
|Somerset
|21
|16
|Waldo
|51
|35
|3
|14
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|331
|229
|54
|8
|Unknown
|3
|Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|80
|4.1%
|20s
|235
|12.1%
|30s
|260
|13.4%
|40s
|301
|15.5%
|50s
|359
|18.4%
|60s
|282
|14.5%
|70s
|207
|10.6%
|80+
|224
|11.5%
|Result
|Antibody
|PCR
|Total
|Positive
|177
|2,201
|2,378
|Negative
|2,704
|35,450
|38,154
|Indeterminate
|3
|74
|77
|Total
|2,884
|37,725
|40,609
Enter your number to get our free mobile app