Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said Tuesday, there are 28 new cases of coronavirus in the state. Two more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Northern Maine Medical Center reported one new COVID-19 case Monday evening. Testing by the Fort Kent hospital has now revealed 6 cases in the past several weeks.

There are 1,741 confirmed cases in the state. Seventy-three people have died. One thousand-eighty-eight people have recovered.

Penobscot County has 94 cases, and one death. Eighty-one people have recovered with 17 in the hospital.

Cumberland County has seen the most coronavirus cases with 863 confirmed. There are 38 deaths and 487 recovered. One hundred people are hospitalized.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 19, 2020 at 11:30 AM
Total CasesConfirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
1,7411,5611801,08822573
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized44
    In Critical Care19
        On a Ventilator11
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds185
Total Critical Care Beds395
Available Ventilators253
Total Ventilators314
Alternative Ventilators439
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin15171222
Aroostook741
Cumberland86348710038
Franklin332421
Hancock11911
Kennebec12089188
Knox20172
Lincoln17121
Oxford17161
Penobscot9481171
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc27165
Somerset2014
Waldo5035314
Washington22
York307210528
Unknown1
Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20633.6%
20s21012.1%
30s22212.8%
40s26615.3%
50s33219.1%
60s26915.5%
70s19211.0%
80+18710.7%
