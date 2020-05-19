Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said Tuesday, there are 28 new cases of coronavirus in the state. Two more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Northern Maine Medical Center reported one new COVID-19 case Monday evening. Testing by the Fort Kent hospital has now revealed 6 cases in the past several weeks.

There are 1,741 confirmed cases in the state. Seventy-three people have died. One thousand-eighty-eight people have recovered.

Penobscot County has 94 cases, and one death. Eighty-one people have recovered with 17 in the hospital.

Cumberland County has seen the most coronavirus cases with 863 confirmed. There are 38 deaths and 487 recovered. One hundred people are hospitalized.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 19, 2020 at 11:30 AM Total Cases Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 1,741 1,561 180 1,088 225 73

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 44 In Critical Care 19 On a Ventilator 11 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 185 Total Critical Care Beds 395 Available Ventilators 253 Total Ventilators 314 Alternative Ventilators 439

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 151 71 22 2 Aroostook 7 4 1 Cumberland 863 487 100 38 Franklin 33 24 2 1 Hancock 11 9 1 1 Kennebec 120 89 18 8 Knox 20 17 2 Lincoln 17 12 1 Oxford 17 16 1 Penobscot 94 81 17 1 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 27 16 5 Somerset 20 14 Waldo 50 35 3 14 Washington 2 2 York 307 210 52 8 Unknown 1

Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 63 3.6% 20s 210 12.1% 30s 222 12.8% 40s 266 15.3% 50s 332 19.1% 60s 269 15.5% 70s 192 11.0% 80+ 187 10.7%