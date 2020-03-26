Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The CDC says the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maine has risen by 13 on Thursday, including the first case reported in Franklin County. There have been no confirmed cases in Aroostook County.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control, said the total number of cases statewide is now 155, affecting 11 counties in Maine.

Ninety people have been infected with the coronavirus in Cumberland County, where there is evidence of community transmission.

Health officials say 14 people have fully recovered COVID-19, since the first case was confirmed on March 12th.

Maine COVID-19 Testing Data Updated: March 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM Confirmed Cases Negative Tests 155 3,394

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Negative Tests: This number represents negative tests from state, reference, or commerical laboratories, or at US CDC. Negative results are updated Monday through Friday.

