Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday another 26 cases of coronavirus in the state. There was one death in the past 24 hours.

Aroostook County has a total of seven confirmed cases. There are 4 people recovered and 1 in the hospital.

There are 258 available ventilators in Maine hospitals with 314 ventilators total. Ten people are on ventilators.

There are 1,713 total cases in Maine. Seventy-one people have died. One thousand-fifty-three people have recovered in the state.

Cumberland County has been impacted the most with 36 deaths and 852 confirmed cases.

York County in southern Maine has also been heavily impacted by the coronavirus. They report eight deaths with 302 confirmed cases.

Look for the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 18, 2020 at 12:15 PM Total Cases Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 1,713 1,533 180 1,053 223 71

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 42 In Critical Care 16 On a Ventilator 10 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 189 Total Critical Care Beds 394 Available Ventilators 258 Total Ventilators 314 Alternative Ventilators 426

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 139 66 21 2 Aroostook 7 4 1 Cumberland 852 465 100 36 Franklin 33 24 2 1 Hancock 11 9 1 1 Kennebec 121 89 18 8 Knox 20 17 2 Lincoln 17 12 Oxford 17 16 1 Penobscot 93 80 17 1 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 27 16 5 Somerset 20 14 Waldo 50 34 3 14 Washington 2 2 York 302 204 52 8 Unknown 1