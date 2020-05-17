Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported Sunday 39 new cases of coronavirus in the state. There were no deaths.

Maine has 1,687 confirmed cases. Seventy people have died. One thousand-twenty-eight people have recovered.

Two hundred-sixteen people are in Maine hospitals with 16 in critical care and 11 on ventilators.

Aroostook County has seven confirmed cases with one person is in the hospital and four people recovered.

Neighboring Penobscot County has 93 cases and one death. Seventy-nine people have recovered and 17 are hospitalized.

Androscoggin County in central Maine has 131 cases with two deaths. Twenty-one people are hospitalized, and 65 have recovered.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 17, 2020 at 11:30 AM Total Cases Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 1,687 1,511 176 1,028 216 70

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 37 In Critical Care 16 On a Ventilator 11 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 173 Total Critical Care Beds 359 Available Ventilators 257 Total Ventilators 311 Alternative Ventilators 426

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 131 65 21 2 Aroostook 7 4 1 Cumberland 837 457 93 35 Franklin 33 24 2 1 Hancock 11 9 1 1 Kennebec 121 81 18 8 Knox 20 17 2 Lincoln 17 12 Oxford 17 16 1 Penobscot 93 79 17 1 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 27 16 5 Somerset 20 14 Waldo 50 34 3 14 Washington 2 2 York 295 197 52 8 Unknown 2

Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 58 3.4% 20s 203 12.0% 30s 212 12.6% 40s 258 15.3% 50s 324 19.2% 60s 262 15.5% 70s 187 11.1% 80+ 183 10.8%