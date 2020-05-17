Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported Sunday 39 new cases of coronavirus in the state. There were no deaths.

Maine has 1,687 confirmed cases. Seventy people have died. One thousand-twenty-eight people have recovered.

Two hundred-sixteen people are in Maine hospitals with 16 in critical care and 11 on ventilators.

Aroostook County has seven confirmed cases with one person is in the hospital and four people recovered.

Neighboring Penobscot County has 93 cases and one death. Seventy-nine people have recovered and 17 are hospitalized.

Androscoggin County in central Maine has 131 cases with two deaths. Twenty-one people are hospitalized, and 65 have recovered.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 17, 2020 at 11:30 AM
Total CasesConfirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
1,6871,5111761,02821670
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized37
    In Critical Care16
        On a Ventilator11
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds173
Total Critical Care Beds359
Available Ventilators257
Total Ventilators311
Alternative Ventilators426
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin13165212
Aroostook741
Cumberland8374579335
Franklin332421
Hancock11911
Kennebec12181188
Knox20172
Lincoln1712
Oxford17161
Penobscot9379171
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc27165
Somerset2014
Waldo5034314
Washington22
York295197528
Unknown2
Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20583.4%
20s20312.0%
30s21212.6%
40s25815.3%
50s32419.2%
60s26215.5%
70s18711.1%
80+18310.8%
