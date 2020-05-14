Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday another 50 cases of coronavirus in the state. There were 3 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
Aroostook County has 1 more confirmed case, bringing the total to 7. There are 4 people recovered and 1 in the hospital.
There are 1565 total cases in Maine. Sixty-nine people have died. Nine hundred-fifty-eight people have recovered in the state.
There are 230 available ventilators in Maine hospitals with 313 ventilators total. Seven people are on ventilators Thursday.
Cumberland County has been impacted the most with34 deaths and778 confirmed cases.
York County in southern Maine has also been heavily impacted by the coronavirus. They report 8deaths with 277 confirmed cases.
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 14, 2020 at 12:30 PM
|Total Cases
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|1,565
|1,405
|160
|958
|207
|69
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|37
|In Critical Care
|18
|On a Ventilator
|7
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|163
|Total Critical Care Beds
|361
|Available Ventilators
|230
|Total Ventilators
|313
|Alternative Ventilators
|416
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|109
|52
|20
|2
|Aroostook
|7
|4
|1
|Cumberland
|778
|424
|85
|34
|Franklin
|31
|21
|2
|1
|Hancock
|10
|9
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|113
|80
|18
|8
|Knox
|19
|14
|2
|Lincoln
|15
|12
|Oxford
|17
|15
|1
|Penobscot
|91
|75
|17
|1
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|25
|16
|5
|Somerset
|18
|14
|Waldo
|50
|33
|3
|14
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|277
|186
|52
|8
|Unknown
|2
|Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|48
|3.1%
|20s
|178
|11.4%
|30s
|188
|12.0%
|40s
|242
|15.5%
|50s
|299
|19.1%
|60s
|252
|16.1%
|70s
|180
|11.5%
|80+
|178
|11.4%