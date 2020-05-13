Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Maine CDC

The Maine CDC said Wednesday another 38 cases of coronavirus in the state were reported with one death in the past 24 hours.

There are 1,515 total cases in Maine including 1,372 confirmed cases and 143 probable cases. Sixty-six people have died. The number of people recovered in Maine is 943.

Aroostook County has confirmed a total of six cases with four people recovered and one in the hospital.

Forty-one people are in the hospital statewide related to COVID-19. Twenty are in critical condition with 7 people on ventilators.

In Maine, 19.2% of individuals with coronavirus are in their 50s with 11.7% in their 70s and 11.6% are in their 80s, according to the Maine CDC.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 13, 2020 at 12:30 PM
Total CasesConfirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
1,5151,37214394320466
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized41
    In Critical Care20
        On a Ventilator7
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds159
Total Critical Care Beds361
Available Ventilators226
Total Ventilators313
Alternative Ventilators416
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin10350202
Aroostook641
Cumberland7444148332
Franklin312121
Hancock10911
Kennebec11280188
Knox19142
Lincoln1512
Oxford17151
Penobscot907517
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc23165
Somerset1814
Waldo4933314
Washington22
York269183518
Unknown6
Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20473.1%
20s17111.3%
30s18011.9%
40s22915.1%
50s29119.2%
60s24316.0%
70s17811.7%
80+17611.6%
