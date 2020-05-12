Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday another 15 cases of coronavirus in the state with no deaths.

There are 1,477 total cases in Maine. Sixty-five people have died. The number of people recovered in Maine is 913.

Aroostook County has confirmed a total of six cases with four people recovered and one in the hospital.

Neighboring Penobscot County has 90 cases with no deaths. Seventeen are in the hospital and 69 people have recovered.

Kennebec County in south central Maine has 111 confirmed cases and 8 deaths. Eighteen are in the hospital with 77 recovered.

Maine CDC news briefing weekdays at 2 pm (ET)

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 12, 2020 at 12:30 PM Total Cases1 Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 1,477 1,338 139 913 202 65

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 34 In Critical Care 17 On a Ventilator 8 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 130 Total Critical Care Beds 303 Available Ventilators 228 Total Ventilators 314 Alternative Ventilators 407

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 97 48 19 2 Aroostook 6 4 1 Cumberland 721 401 83 31 Franklin 31 21 2 1 Hancock 10 9 1 1 Kennebec 111 77 18 8 Knox 19 14 2 Lincoln 15 12 Oxford 17 15 1 Penobscot 90 69 17 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 21 16 5 Somerset 17 14 Waldo 49 33 3 14 Washington 2 2 York 264 177 50 8 Unknown 6

Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 46 3.1% 20s 161 10.9% 30s 172 11.6% 40s 227 15.4% 50s 285 19.3% 60s 239 16.2% 70s 176 11.9% 80+ 171 11.6%