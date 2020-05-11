Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday reported another 26 cases of coronavirus in the state and one death.
In the past two months, 1462 people have tested positive for the virus, 200 people have been hospitalized and 65 people have died.
Maine ranks sixth lowest in the nation in terms of positive cases.
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 11, 2020 at 12:00 PM
|Total Cases1
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|1,462
|1,328
|134
|872
|200
|65
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|37
|In Critical Care
|17
|On a Ventilator
|9
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|157
|Total Critical Care Beds
|307
|Available Ventilators
|224
|Total Ventilators
|310
|Alternative Ventilators
|413
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|92
|44
|18
|2
|Aroostook
|6
|4
|1
|Cumberland
|714
|385
|83
|31
|Franklin
|31
|19
|2
|1
|Hancock
|10
|9
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|110
|63
|18
|8
|Knox
|19
|14
|2
|Lincoln
|15
|12
|Oxford
|17
|15
|1
|Penobscot
|90
|68
|17
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|21
|15
|5
|Somerset
|17
|14
|Waldo
|49
|32
|3
|14
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|262
|175
|49
|8
|Unknown
|6
|Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|45
|3.1%
|20s
|159
|10.9%
|30s
|170
|11.6%
|40s
|223
|15.3%
|50s
|284
|19.4%
|60s
|236
|16.1%
|70s
|176
|12.0%
|80+
|169
|11.6%
