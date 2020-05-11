Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday reported another 26 cases of coronavirus in the state and one death.

In the past two months, 1462 people have tested positive for the virus, 200 people have been hospitalized and 65 people have died.

Maine ranks sixth lowest in the nation in terms of positive cases.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 11, 2020 at 12:00 PM Total Cases1 Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 1,462 1,328 134 872 200 65

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 37 In Critical Care 17 On a Ventilator 9 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 157 Total Critical Care Beds 307 Available Ventilators 224 Total Ventilators 310 Alternative Ventilators 413

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 92 44 18 2 Aroostook 6 4 1 Cumberland 714 385 83 31 Franklin 31 19 2 1 Hancock 10 9 1 1 Kennebec 110 63 18 8 Knox 19 14 2 Lincoln 15 12 Oxford 17 15 1 Penobscot 90 68 17 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 21 15 5 Somerset 17 14 Waldo 49 32 3 14 Washington 2 2 York 262 175 49 8 Unknown 6

Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 45 3.1% 20s 159 10.9% 30s 170 11.6% 40s 223 15.3% 50s 284 19.4% 60s 236 16.1% 70s 176 12.0% 80+ 169 11.6%