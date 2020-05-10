Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Sunday another 28 cases of coronavirus in the state with no deaths.

There are 1,436 total cases in Maine with 1,312 confirmed and 124 probable. Sixty-four people have died. The number of people recovered in Maine is 861.

Aroostook County has confirmed a total of six cases with four people recovered and one in the hospital.

Penobscot County has 90 cases with no deaths. Seventeen are in the hospital and 67 people have recovered.

Kennebec County in south central Maine has 109 confirmed cases and 8 deaths. Eighteen are in the hospital with 58 recovered.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 10, 2020 at 11:30 AM Total Cases Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 1,436 1,312 124 861 199 64

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 36 In Critical Care 17 On a Ventilator 10 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 158 Total Critical Care Beds 288 Available Ventilators 216 Total Ventilators 308 Alternative Ventilators 413

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 84 41 18 2 Aroostook 6 4 1 Cumberland 702 384 82 30 Franklin 31 19 2 1 Hancock 10 9 1 1 Kennebec 109 58 18 8 Knox 18 13 2 Lincoln 15 12 Oxford 17 15 1 Penobscot 90 67 17 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 21 15 5 Somerset 17 14 Waldo 49 32 3 14 Washington 2 2 York 261 175 49 8 Unknown 3

Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 40 2.8% 20s 157 10.9% 30s 163 11.4% 40s 220 15.3% 50s 282 19.6% 60s 232 16.2% 70s 174 12.1% 80+ 168 11.7%