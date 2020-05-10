Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Sunday another 28 cases of coronavirus in the state with no deaths.

There are 1,436 total cases in Maine with 1,312 confirmed and 124 probable. Sixty-four people have died. The number of people recovered in Maine is 861.

Aroostook County has confirmed a total of six cases with four people recovered and one in the hospital.

Penobscot County has 90 cases with no deaths. Seventeen are in the hospital and 67 people have recovered.

Kennebec County in south central Maine has 109 confirmed cases and 8 deaths. Eighteen are in the hospital with 58 recovered.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 10, 2020 at 11:30 AM
Total CasesConfirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
1,4361,31212486119964
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized36
    In Critical Care17
        On a Ventilator10
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds158
Total Critical Care Beds288
Available Ventilators216
Total Ventilators308
Alternative Ventilators413
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin8441182
Aroostook641
Cumberland7023848230
Franklin311921
Hancock10911
Kennebec10958188
Knox18132
Lincoln1512
Oxford17151
Penobscot906717
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc21155
Somerset1714
Waldo4932314
Washington22
York261175498
Unknown3
Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20402.8%
20s15710.9%
30s16311.4%
40s22015.3%
50s28219.6%
60s23216.2%
70s17412.1%
80+16811.7%
