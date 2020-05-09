Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

On Saturday, the Maine CDC reported another 34 cases of coronavirus in the state and one more death.

Maine has a total of 1,408 cases with 1,287 confirmed and 121 probable. Sixty-four people have died. Forty-three are hospitalized with the virus and 22 are in critical care. Ten are on ventilators. The number of people recovered in Maine is 857.

Aroostook County remains at 6 confirmed cases, 4 recovered and 1 hospitalized.

In central Maine, Penobscot County has 89 cases with no deaths. Sixty-seven people have recovered with 17 in the hospital.

York County in southern Maine has 256 cases and 8 deaths. Forty-nine are in the hospital with 173 recovered.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 9, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Total Cases1Confirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
1,4081,28712185719864
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized43
    In Critical Care22
        On a Ventilator10
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds141
Total Critical Care Beds304
Available Ventilators220
Total Ventilators317
Alternative Ventilators413
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin8241172
Aroostook641
Cumberland6853828230
Franklin311921
Hancock10911
Kennebec10958188
Knox18132
Lincoln1512
Oxford17151
Penobscot896717
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc20155
Somerset1714
Waldo4932314
Washington22
York256173498
Unknown1
Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20342.4%
20s15410.9%
30s15911.3%
40s21715.4%
50s27819.7%
60s22816.2%
70s17312.3%
80+16511.7%
