Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
On Saturday, the Maine CDC reported another 34 cases of coronavirus in the state and one more death.
Maine has a total of 1,408 cases with 1,287 confirmed and 121 probable. Sixty-four people have died. Forty-three are hospitalized with the virus and 22 are in critical care. Ten are on ventilators. The number of people recovered in Maine is 857.
Aroostook County remains at 6 confirmed cases, 4 recovered and 1 hospitalized.
In central Maine, Penobscot County has 89 cases with no deaths. Sixty-seven people have recovered with 17 in the hospital.
York County in southern Maine has 256 cases and 8 deaths. Forty-nine are in the hospital with 173 recovered.
Look for the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 9, 2020 at 12:00 PM
|Total Cases1
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|1,408
|1,287
|121
|857
|198
|64
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|43
|In Critical Care
|22
|On a Ventilator
|10
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|141
|Total Critical Care Beds
|304
|Available Ventilators
|220
|Total Ventilators
|317
|Alternative Ventilators
|413
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|82
|41
|17
|2
|Aroostook
|6
|4
|1
|Cumberland
|685
|382
|82
|30
|Franklin
|31
|19
|2
|1
|Hancock
|10
|9
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|109
|58
|18
|8
|Knox
|18
|13
|2
|Lincoln
|15
|12
|Oxford
|17
|15
|1
|Penobscot
|89
|67
|17
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|20
|15
|5
|Somerset
|17
|14
|Waldo
|49
|32
|3
|14
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|256
|173
|49
|8
|Unknown
|1
|Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|34
|2.4%
|20s
|154
|10.9%
|30s
|159
|11.3%
|40s
|217
|15.4%
|50s
|278
|19.7%
|60s
|228
|16.2%
|70s
|173
|12.3%
|80+
|165
|11.7%