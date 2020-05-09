Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

On Saturday, the Maine CDC reported another 34 cases of coronavirus in the state and one more death.

Maine has a total of 1,408 cases with 1,287 confirmed and 121 probable. Sixty-four people have died. Forty-three are hospitalized with the virus and 22 are in critical care. Ten are on ventilators. The number of people recovered in Maine is 857.

Aroostook County remains at 6 confirmed cases, 4 recovered and 1 hospitalized.

In central Maine, Penobscot County has 89 cases with no deaths. Sixty-seven people have recovered with 17 in the hospital.

York County in southern Maine has 256 cases and 8 deaths. Forty-nine are in the hospital with 173 recovered.

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 43 In Critical Care 22 On a Ventilator 10 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 141 Total Critical Care Beds 304 Available Ventilators 220 Total Ventilators 317 Alternative Ventilators 413

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 82 41 17 2 Aroostook 6 4 1 Cumberland 685 382 82 30 Franklin 31 19 2 1 Hancock 10 9 1 1 Kennebec 109 58 18 8 Knox 18 13 2 Lincoln 15 12 Oxford 17 15 1 Penobscot 89 67 17 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 20 15 5 Somerset 17 14 Waldo 49 32 3 14 Washington 2 2 York 256 173 49 8 Unknown 1

Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 34 2.4% 20s 154 10.9% 30s 159 11.3% 40s 217 15.4% 50s 278 19.7% 60s 228 16.2% 70s 173 12.3% 80+ 165 11.7%