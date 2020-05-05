Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Tuesday reported another 21 cases of the new coronavirus in the state and 4 more deaths.

Testing over the past 8 weeks has turned up 1,226 confirmed or probable cases. Sixty-one people have died.

Currently, 36 people are hospitalized in Maine with the deadly virus, 18 are in critical care.

There are six confirmed cases in Aroostook County with one hospitalized and three recovered.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 5, 2020 at 12:00 PM Total Cases1 Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 1,226 1,150 76 741 187 61

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 36 In Critical Care 18 On a Ventilator 12 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 157 Total Critical Care Beds 319 Available Ventilators 293 Total Ventilators 318 Alternative Ventilators 395

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 62 32 14 2 Aroostook 6 3 1 Cumberland 571 343 78 30 Franklin 29 18 2 1 Hancock 10 9 1 Kennebec 105 41 17 8 Knox 16 13 2 Lincoln 13 11 Oxford 15 13 1 Penobscot 85 46 16 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 19 14 5 Somerset 17 14 Waldo 49 28 3 13 Washington 2 2 York 226 153 47 7 Unknown 0

Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 29 2.4% 20s 136 11.1% 30s 134 10.9% 40s 179 14.6% 50s 240 19.6% 60s 202 16.5% 70s 159 13.0% 80+ 147 12.0%