Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Tuesday reported another 21 cases of the new coronavirus in the state and 4 more deaths.

Testing over the past 8 weeks has turned up 1,226 confirmed or probable cases. Sixty-one people have died.

Currently, 36 people are hospitalized in Maine with the deadly virus, 18 are in critical care.

There are six confirmed cases in Aroostook County with one hospitalized and three recovered.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 5, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Total Cases1Confirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
1,2261,1507674118761
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized36
    In Critical Care18
        On a Ventilator12
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds157
Total Critical Care Beds319
Available Ventilators293
Total Ventilators318
Alternative Ventilators395
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin6232142
Aroostook631
Cumberland5713437830
Franklin291821
Hancock1091
Kennebec10541178
Knox16132
Lincoln1311
Oxford15131
Penobscot854616
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc19145
Somerset1714
Waldo4928313
Washington22
York226153477
Unknown0
Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20292.4%
20s13611.1%
30s13410.9%
40s17914.6%
50s24019.6%
60s20216.5%
70s15913.0%
80+14712.0%
