Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control on Sunday reported 33 more verified cases of COVID-19 and one more death.
There have been 1,185 confirmed cases in the state.
Fifty-seven deaths in Maine have been attributed to the new coronavirus.
There are five confirmed cases in Aroostook County including one person hospitalized and three recovered.
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 3, 2020 at 11:45 AM
|Confirmed Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|1,185
|706
|183
|57
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|33
|In Critical Care
|18
|On a Ventilator
|12
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|180
|Total Critical Care Beds
|324
|Available Ventilators
|285
|Total Ventilators
|316
|Alternative Ventilators
|395
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Confirmed
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|56
|30
|12
|2
|Aroostook
|5
|3
|1
|Cumberland
|549
|326
|76
|28
|Franklin
|29
|14
|2
|1
|Hancock
|10
|8
|1
|Kennebec
|105
|39
|17
|6
|Knox
|16
|13
|2
|Lincoln
|13
|10
|Oxford
|15
|12
|1
|Penobscot
|84
|46
|16
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|19
|14
|5
|Somerset
|17
|14
|Waldo
|49
|28
|3
|13
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|215
|146
|47
|7
|Unknown
|0
|Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|26
|2.2%
|20s
|128
|10.8%
|30s
|127
|10.7%
|40s
|173
|14.6%
|50s
|229
|19.3%
|60s
|200
|16.9%
|70s
|156
|13.2%
|80+
|146
|12.3%
