Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday with one new death.
There have now been 1,056 confirmed cases since the coronavirus first appeared in Maine nearly seven weeks ago. Over half of those people have recovered.
The number of confirmed cases in Aroostook County is five with one hospitalization and three people recovered.
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM
|Confirmed Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|1,056
|615
|166
|52
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|32
|In Critical Care
|17
|On a Ventilator
|7
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|171
|Total Critical Care Beds
|330
|Available Ventilators
|299
|Total Ventilators
|314
|Alternative Ventilators
|397
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Confirmed
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|43
|25
|11
|2
|Aroostook
|5
|3
|1
|Cumberland
|472
|274
|68
|25
|Franklin
|27
|8
|1
|1
|Hancock
|10
|8
|1
|Kennebec
|104
|34
|15
|6
|Knox
|16
|13
|2
|Lincoln
|12
|10
|Oxford
|15
|12
|1
|Penobscot
|59
|43
|12
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|19
|11
|5
|Somerset
|18
|14
|1
|Waldo
|48
|22
|3
|11
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|203
|135
|45
|7
|Unknown
|2
|Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|23
|2.2%
|20s
|113
|10.7%
|30s
|108
|10.2%
|40s
|145
|13.7%
|50s
|202
|19.1%
|60s
|181
|17.1%
|70s
|146
|13.8%
|80+
|138
|13.1%
Enter your number to get our free mobile app