Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday with one new death.

There have now been 1,056 confirmed cases since the coronavirus first appeared in Maine nearly seven weeks ago. Over half of those people have recovered.

The number of confirmed cases in Aroostook County is five with one hospitalization and three people recovered.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Confirmed CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
1,05661516652
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized32
    In Critical Care17
        On a Ventilator7
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds171
Total Critical Care Beds330
Available Ventilators299
Total Ventilators314
Alternative Ventilators397
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin4325112
Aroostook531
Cumberland4722746825
Franklin27811
Hancock1081
Kennebec10434156
Knox16132
Lincoln1210
Oxford15121
Penobscot594312
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc19115
Somerset18141
Waldo4822311
Washington22
York203135457
Unknown2
Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20232.2%
20s11310.7%
30s10810.2%
40s14513.7%
50s20219.1%
60s18117.1%
70s14613.8%
80+13813.1%
