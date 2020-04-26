Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported 25 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Sunday.

There are no deaths in the last 24 hours from the virus. The disease has claimed the lives of 50 Maine residents.

There are a total of four confirmed cases in Aroostook County with one recovered.

A total of 1.015 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the state and more than half of those people have recovered.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 26, 2020 at 10:30 AM
Confirmed CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
1,01553215950
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized39
    In Critical Care19
        On a Ventilator7
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds162
Total Critical Care Beds329
Available Ventilators296
Total Ventilators315
Alternative Ventilators394
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin4223112
Aroostook41
Cumberland4542396624
Franklin27711
Hancock941
Kennebec10130145
Knox14102
Lincoln1210
Oxford15121
Penobscot533511
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc18115
Somerset178
Waldo4818311
Washington22
York196121447
Unknown2
Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20212.1%
20s10610.4%
30s10610.4%
40s13513.3%
50s19519.2%
60s17317.0%
70s14214.0%
80+13713.5%
