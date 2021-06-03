Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control Thursday is reporting 10 COVID-related deaths in the state, including one in Aroostook County.

After seeing daily cases decline steadily over the past week in Maine, the number of new infections jumped to 106 in today's report. Health officials are urging people to be diligent in helping to curb the spread of the virus and to get vaccinated if you haven't already done so.

So far, nearly 54% of Maine residents have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. At least six Maine counties still have a vaccination rate under 50%.

Maine now has 67,986 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 837.

A total of 2,029 are hospitalized in Maine.

There is a total of 1,871 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. Seventy-seven people are hospitalized. There have been 46 deaths.

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

Get our free mobile app

The Maine CDC hosts a media briefing at 2:00 PM every Wednesday. Watch the live feed on our Facebook.