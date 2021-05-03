Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Monday's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control includes one COVID-related death and 245 new coronavirus cases. Aroostook County has two new cases today for a total of 58 in the past week.

Maine continues to lead the country in the percentage of people who have been vaccinated with 39% of the total population. Experts say herd immunity can be achieved with a vaccination rate of around 80%.

Maine now has 62,092 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 790.

A total of 1,862 are hospitalized in Maine.

There is a total of 1,688 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. Sixty-nine people are hospitalized. There have been 45 deaths.

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesday & Thursday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).