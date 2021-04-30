Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting two more COVID-related deaths Friday and 268 new coronavirus cases. Aroostook County has five new infections for a total of 50 this week.

Maine continues to lead the country in the percentage of people who have been vaccinated with 38% of the total population. Forty-six percent of Mainers 16 and older have received their final dose.

  • Confirmed Cases: 61,213
  • Deaths: 784
  • Hospitalizations: 1,847

In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,669 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 45 deaths in the County. There have been 68 people hospitalized from the virus.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention does their briefings on Tuesday and Thursday at 2 pm. Watch the live feed on our Facebook.

