Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Wednesday's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control lists one COVID-related death and 261 new coronavirus cases. Aroostook County had 10 new cases.

Maine is changing its travel policy to exempt visitors from all states from testing and quarantine requirements. CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says the updated policy will take effect this Saturday. Dr. Shah said Maine had a successful travel season last year as restrictions were in place and there was little transmission of COVID-19 from visitors to Maine. Now that more people are being vaccinated against the virus, those testing and quarantine requirements can be eased.

Maine now has 60,691 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 778.

A total of 1,829 are hospitalized in Maine.

There is a total of 1,653 confirmed cases in Aroostook County since the start of the pandemic. Sixty-eight people are hospitalized. There have been 45 deaths.

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesday & Thursday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).