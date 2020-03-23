Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

MAINE CDC UPDATE, March 23:

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state jumped to a total of 107 confirmed cases with 2,791 negative cases. The majority in Cumberland County. Nearly half of the cases involve people 60 and older. Three people have recovered since the first case was reported in Maine on March 12th.

So far, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Aroostook County.

The director of the Maine Center for Disease Control says the state is set to begin distributing more than 22,000 pieces of protective equipment to health care facilities across Maine. Dr. Nirav Shah said the equipment being distributed Monday will include N95 respirator masks, surgical masks, face shields and gloves. Dr. Shah says that even with the delivery, it is still not sufficient to meet the needs of Maine's medical community.

The Maine CDC says this information represents the number of full-time Maine residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. This is likely an underrepresentation of the true number of cases in Maine since not all individuals are being tested. For individuals not considered to be at high risk, medical providers are currently advised to diagnose COVID-19 based on symptoms. All data are preliminary and may change as Maine CDC investigates confirmed cases.

Maine COVID-19 Testing Data Updated: March 23, 2020 at 11:30 AM Confirmed Cases Negative Tests 107 2,791

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Negative Tests: This number represents negative tests from state, reference, or commerical laboratories, or at US CDC. Negative results are updated Monday through Friday.

Confirmed and Recovered Case Counts by County Updated: March 23, 2020 at 11:30 AM County Confirmed Recovered Androscoggin 3 1 Aroostook 0 Cumberland 66 2 Franklin 0 Hancock 0 Kennebec 4 Knox 1 Lincoln 5 Oxford 5 Penobscot 3 Piscataquis 0 Sagadahoc 3 Somerset 0 Waldo 0 Washington 0 York 12 Unknown 5 Confirmed and Presumptive Cases by Age Updated: March 23, 2020 at 11:30 AM Age Range Count Percentage <20 2 2% 20s 12 11% 30s 9 8% 40s 16 15% 50s 19 18% 60s 24 22% 70s 15 14% 80+ 10 9% Confirmed and Presumptive Cases by Sex Updated: March 23, 2020 at 11:30 AM Sex Count Percentage Male 50 47% Female 57 53%