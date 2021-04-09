Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control is reported two more COVID-related deaths, including one in Aroostook County. Statewide, there are 438 new coronavirus cases being reported Friday. The County has nine new cases. More than 14,000 Maine residents received their final COVID vaccine dose yon Thursday. So far over 31% of Mainers age 16 and older have had their second shot.

Total Cases: 53,434

Deaths: 750

Hospitalizations: 1,722

In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,461. There have been 45 deaths in the County since the start of the pandemic. A total of 66 people have been hospitalized with the virus.

See the latest updates from the Maine CDC - MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

