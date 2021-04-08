Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Thursday’s report from the Maine Center for Disease Control includes one more COVID-related death in the state and 319 new coronavirus infections. Aroostook County has eight new cases. The CDC says so far, over 340,000 Maine residents have received their final COVID vaccine dose. That represents about 30% of the population age 16 and older. In Aroostook County, more than 23,000 people have received their final shot.

Confirmed Cases: 52,996

Deaths: 748

Hospitalizations: 1,714

In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,452. There have been 44 deaths in the County since the start of the pandemic. There have been 64 people hospitalized from the virus.

See the latest updates from the Maine CDC - MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention does their briefings on Tuesday and Thursday at 2 pm. Watch the live feed on our Facebook.