Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said there are 402 new coronavirus cases in Maine Friday. There was one death in the state.

Total Cases: 51,189

Deaths: 744

Hospitalizations: 1,686

In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,422. There have been 44 deaths in the County since the start of the pandemic. A total of 64 people have been hospitalized with the virus.

Maine is opening up eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines to all residents age 16 or older in just a few days. Gov. Janet Mills announced Thursday that eligibility will expand on April 7, instead of April 19 as previously planned. Dr. Nirav Shah, Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control said they are able to ease the age restrictions thanks to a record amount of vaccine heading to the state next week. Sixteen and 17-year-olds will need parental consent to receive their vaccination. Maine is currently offering the vaccine for everyone age 50 and older, as well as teachers and front-line health care workers.

Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

See the latest updates from the Maine CDC - MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention does their briefings on Tuesday and Thursday at 2 pm. Watch the live feed on our Facebook.