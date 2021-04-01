Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said there are 283 new coronavirus cases in Maine Thursday. There were no deaths in the state.

Confirmed Cases: 50,788

Deaths: 744

Hospitalizations: 1,677

Intensive Care Patients: 20

Patients on Ventilators: 5

In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,409. There have been 44 deaths in the County since the start of the pandemic. There have been 63 people hospitalized from the virus.

Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

See the latest updates from the Maine CDC - MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention does their briefings on Tuesday and Thursday at 2 pm. Watch the live feed on our Facebook.