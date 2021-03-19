Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
There are 238 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Friday. There was one death in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Maine now has 48,070 confirmed cases.
- The number of people who have died from the virus is 728.
- A total of 12,99 have recovered in Maine.
There is a total of 1,340 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. Two-hundred-fifty-eight people have recovered with 60 hospitalization. There have been 44 deaths.
Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick
The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesday & Thursday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).
