Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Friday reported 31 new coronavirus cases in the state and two more deaths.

At this point 827 people have tested positive since March 12th. Twenty-nine deaths in Maine in the past 3 weeks have been linked to COVID-19.

As of Friday, 55 people are hospitalized in Maine, with 28 in critical care.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data, Updated: April 17, 2020 at 11:45 AM Confirmed Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 827 352 133 29

Confirmed Cases: This number represents individuals with tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Number of Individuals with Negative COVID‑19 Test Results in Maine, updated: April 15 : 14,076

Maine CDC will publish negative results once a week on Wednesdays. Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is not currently possible to post a complete count of negative tests on a daily basis.

Maine COVID-19 Current Hospital Use and Capacity Data, Updated April 17, 2020 at 11:45 AM Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 55 In Critical Care 28 On a Ventilator 8 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 151 Total Critical Care Beds 321 Available Ventilators 309 Total Ventilators 344 Alternative Ventilators 240

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County1 Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 32 13 11 1 Aroostook 2 1 Cumberland 360 181 56 14 Franklin 10 4 1 Hancock 6 1 1 Kennebec 95 16 14 3 Knox 12 5 1 Lincoln 12 7 Oxford 13 8 1 Penobscot 40 25 7 Piscataquis Sagadahoc 15 8 5 Somerset 15 3 Waldo 42 3 1 5 Washington 2 2 York 170 75 35 6 Unknown 1

Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 18 2.2% 20s 74 9.0% 30s 86 10.4% 40s 112 13.5% 50s 158 19.1% 60s 145 17.5% 70s 122 14.8% 80+ 112 13.5%