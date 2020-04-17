Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control on Friday reported 31 new coronavirus cases in the state and two more deaths.
At this point 827 people have tested positive since March 12th. Twenty-nine deaths in Maine in the past 3 weeks have been linked to COVID-19.
As of Friday, 55 people are hospitalized in Maine, with 28 in critical care.
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data, Updated: April 17, 2020 at 11:45 AM
|Confirmed Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|827
|352
|133
|29
Confirmed Cases: This number represents individuals with tests that come back positive from any approved lab.
Number of Individuals with Negative COVID‑19 Test Results in Maine, updated: April 15 : 14,076
Maine CDC will publish negative results once a week on Wednesdays. Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is not currently possible to post a complete count of negative tests on a daily basis.
|Maine COVID-19 Current Hospital Use and Capacity Data, Updated April 17, 2020 at 11:45 AM
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|55
|In Critical Care
|28
|On a Ventilator
|8
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|151
|Total Critical Care Beds
|321
|Available Ventilators
|309
|Total Ventilators
|344
|Alternative Ventilators
|240
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County1
|Confirmed
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|32
|13
|11
|1
|Aroostook
|2
|1
|Cumberland
|360
|181
|56
|14
|Franklin
|10
|4
|1
|Hancock
|6
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|95
|16
|14
|3
|Knox
|12
|5
|1
|Lincoln
|12
|7
|Oxford
|13
|8
|1
|Penobscot
|40
|25
|7
|Piscataquis
|Sagadahoc
|15
|8
|5
|Somerset
|15
|3
|Waldo
|42
|3
|1
|5
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|170
|75
|35
|6
|Unknown
|1
|Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|18
|2.2%
|20s
|74
|9.0%
|30s
|86
|10.4%
|40s
|112
|13.5%
|50s
|158
|19.1%
|60s
|145
|17.5%
|70s
|122
|14.8%
|80+
|112
|13.5%