Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine CDC on Thursday reported 26 new coronavirus cases in the state and three more deaths.
The total number of people diagnosed with the virus has risen to 796 since the first case was detected on March 12th.
As of Thursday, 47 people are hospitalized in Maine, with 20 in critical care.
Twenty-seven deaths in Maine in the past three weeks have been linked to COVID-19.
There is 1 additional case confirmed in Aroostook County in the past 24 hours – for a total of 3 confirmed cases and 1 person recovered.
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data
|Updated: April 16, 2020 at 11:45 AM
|Confirmed Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|796
|333
|130
|27
Confirmed Cases: This number represents individuals with tests that come back positive from any approved lab.
Number of Individuals with Negative COVID‑19 Test Results in Maine, Updated: April 15: 14,076
Maine CDC will publish negative results once a week on Wednesdays. Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is not currently possible to post a complete count of negative tests on a daily basis.
|Maine COVID-19 Current Hospital Use and Capacity Data
|Updated: April 16, 2020 at 11:45 AM
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|47
|In Critical Care
|20
|On a Ventilator
|7
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|158
|Total Critical Care Beds
|319
|Available Ventilators
|313
|Total Ventilators
|344
|Alternative Ventilators
|240
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County1
|Confirmed
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|32
|13
|11
|1
|Aroostook
|3
|1
|Cumberland
|343
|171
|55
|14
|Franklin
|9
|3
|1
|Hancock
|5
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|94
|15
|14
|3
|Knox
|12
|5
|1
|Lincoln
|12
|7
|Oxford
|13
|8
|1
|Penobscot
|37
|25
|6
|Piscataquis
|Sagadahoc
|15
|7
|5
|Somerset
|14
|3
|Waldo
|39
|2
|1
|3
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|164
|70
|34
|6
|Unknown
|2
|Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|17
|2.1%
|20s
|72
|9.0%
|30s
|81
|10.2%
|40s
|110
|13.8%
|50s
|151
|19.0%
|60s
|140
|17.6%
|70s
|121
|15.2%
|80+
|104
|13.1%