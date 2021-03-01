Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said there are 128 new coronavirus cases in Maine Monday. There was one death in the state.

Confirmed Cases: 44,762

Deaths: 703

Hospitalizations: 1,529

Recovered: 12,805

In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,278. There have been 43 deaths in the County since the start of the pandemic. There have been 60 people hospitalized with 257 recovered from the virus.

See the latest updates from the Maine CDC - MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

