Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine CDC said there are 128 new coronavirus cases in Maine Monday. There was one death in the state.
- Confirmed Cases: 44,762
- Deaths: 703
- Hospitalizations: 1,529
- Recovered: 12,805
In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,278. There have been 43 deaths in the County since the start of the pandemic. There have been 60 people hospitalized with 257 recovered from the virus.
Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention does their briefings on Tuesday and Thursday at 2 pm. Watch the live feed on our Facebook.
