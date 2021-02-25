Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 217 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 24 deaths in the state.

Officials said the deaths most likely didn't all occur in the past 24 hours, however, because there is typically a delay after a patient passes away before a final determination about cause of death is made.

Across Maine, there have been 44,117 confirmed cases. The number of people who have died from the virus is 701. A total of 12,786 have recovered in Maine.

Aroostook County has a total of 1,264 cases with 257 recoveries. Penobscot County has 3,859 confirmed cases overall with 959 recoveries. Androscoggin County has 4,753 confirmed cases with 1,517 recoveries.

Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

