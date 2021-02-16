Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 91 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Tuesday. There were two deaths in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Maine now has 42,768 confirmed cases.
  • The number of people who have died from the virus is 651.
  • A total of 12,663 have recovered in Maine.

There is a total of 1,236 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. Two-hundred-thirteen people have recovered with 58 hospitalization. There have been 43 deaths.

