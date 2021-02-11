Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 175 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. There were no deaths in the state.

There are 42,058 confirmed cases.

12,588 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 641.

Aroostook County has a total of 1,213 confirmed cases. Two-hundred-six people have recovered with 58 hospitalization. There have been 43 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesday & Thursday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).