Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 417 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. There were 23 deaths in the state.

There are 39,960 confirmed cases.

12, 440have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 618.

Aroostook County has a total of 1,162 confirmed cases. One hundred-seventy-seven people have recovered with 56 hospitalization. There have been 43 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesday & Thursday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).

