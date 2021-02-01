Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said there are 219 new coronavirus cases in the state of Maine Monday. The number of deaths in the state in the past 24 hours is five.

Total Cases: 39,543

Deaths: 595

Hospitalizations: 160

Recovered: 12,422

In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,146. There have been 39 deaths in the County since the start of the pandemic. There have been 56 people hospitalized with the virus.

Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

See the latest updates from the Maine CDC - MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention does their briefings on Tuesday and Thursday at 2 pm. Watch the live feed on our Facebook.

