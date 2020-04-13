Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control on Monday reported another 65 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the state.
There have now been 698 confirmed cases in 15 of Maine’s 16 counties. Of those, 124 people have been hospitalized since the first case was verified one month ago. In all, 273 Maine residents have fully recovered after testing positive for the virus.
The statewide death toll from the effects of COVID-19 stands at 19, with no new deaths reported since Saturday.
There are a total of 2 confirmed cases in Aroostook County.
|Maine COVID‑19 Data
|Updated: April 13, 2020 at 11:45 AM
|Confirmed Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalized
|Deaths
|698
|273
|124
|19
Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.
Maine CDC: Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.
|COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County1
|Confirmed
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|28
|11
|10
|Aroostook
|2
|Cumberland
|299
|142
|50
|12
|Franklin
|8
|1
|1
|Hancock
|5
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|78
|12
|12
|1
|Knox
|12
|4
|1
|Lincoln
|10
|7
|Oxford
|13
|7
|1
|Penobscot
|34
|19
|5
|Piscataquis
|0
|Sagadahoc
|15
|7
|6
|1
|Somerset
|8
|1
|Waldo
|29
|1
|1
|2
|Washington
|1
|1
|York
|151
|59
|34
|3
|Unknown
|5
|2
|Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|16
|2.3%
|20s
|63
|9.0%
|30s
|69
|9.9%
|40s
|99
|14.2%
|50s
|138
|19.8%
|60s
|131
|18.8%
|70s
|102
|14.6%
|80+
|80
|11.5%