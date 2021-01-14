Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 808 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There were eight deaths in the state.

Across Maine, there have been 31,958 confirmed cases. The number of people who have died from the virus is 461. A total of 11,840 have recovered in Maine.

Aroostook County has a total of 951 cases with 174 recoveries. Penobscot County has 2,696 confirmed cases overall with 881 recoveries. Androscoggin County has 3.462 confirmed cases with 1,432 recoveries.

Local Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County & New Brunswick

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook Monday, Wednesday & Friday at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).

