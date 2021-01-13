Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 824 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Wednesday. There were four deaths in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine now has 31,150 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 453.

A total of 11,809 have recovered in Maine.

There is a total of 943 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. One-hundred-seventy-three people have recovered with 46 hospitalization. There have been 24 deaths.

Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County & New Brunswick

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

