Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 824 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Wednesday. There were four deaths in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Maine now has 31,150 confirmed cases.
  • The number of people who have died from the virus is 453.
  • A total of 11,809 have recovered in Maine.

There is a total of 943 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. One-hundred-seventy-three people have recovered with 46 hospitalization. There have been 24 deaths.

