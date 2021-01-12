Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 449 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. There were 11 deaths in the state.

There are 30,326 confirmed cases.

11,768 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 449.

Aroostook County has a total of 928 confirmed cases. One hundred-seventy-one people have recovered with 46 hospitalization. There have been 24 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Aroostook County & New Brunswick

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Monday, Wednesday & Friday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).